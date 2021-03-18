localish

102-year-old grandma joins first grade virtual gym class

AJO, Ariz. -- This granda joined her great-grandson's first-grade gym class from home, and it's putting all of us in a good mood including Angela Groch her granddaughter-in-law.

Angela recorded the footage and was delighted by her grandmother-in-law's youthful energy. Groch told Storyful her grandmother-in-law, Julia Fulkerson, is 102-and-a-half and has lived in Ajo, Arizona her entire life.

Angela also remarks that she, her husband, and Julia are all vaccinated against COVID. So we took the opportunity to spend some quality time with great-grandma, Groch said. We were going to introduce her to Brodys class but she beat us to it and walked up during PE and just joined in!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grandmotherall goodfeel goodlocalishall good news
LOCALISH
Chasing the American dream: One coach's track to an inspiring life
You won't believe why this couple's love story went viral on TikTok
Wurst Haus: A taste of Germany in Texas!
Born to run: The legend of Sonny Kasianowitz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Oakland boy
CA Dreaming: Golden State's coastline among world's best
3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
Forever Changed: The future of the workplace after COVID-19
SFPD Chief addresses 'horrific' spike in anti-Asian violence
Why timing of possible recall election could benefit Newsom
AccuWeather forecast: Rain and breezy today, spring weekend ahead
Show More
CHS: Could too much pot make you sick?
March Madness: How to join the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom to reopen rides on April 1
COVID-19 updates: SF officials to give details on orange tier
More TOP STORIES News