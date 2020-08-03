Houston family adopts 5 siblings separated through foster system

HOUSTON, Texas -- Andi and Thomas Bonura always knew they wanted a large family. After struggling to get pregnant and losing a child, they were able to have three kids of their own - Joey, Sadie and Daphne. But the Bonura family still had love to give.

The Houston, Texas family decided to foster a child and went through the long process to be approved with the DePelchin Children's Center.

A few months later, they were there when Bryson was born.

The couple then learned Bryson had four other siblings in the foster system and adopted him, Gabi, David, Carter and Thomas.

The adoption process was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they officially became a family over a Zoom ceremony a few months ago.


The family of 10 is full of love and joy, and say they have everything they could ever want.

"We would rather live poor in a small house that was full of love, rather than a big, luxurious house, empty with no kids," Thomas said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfamilyall goodadoptionktrkfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Coronavirus live updates: 13 PAC-12 athletes threaten to boycott football season
San Mateo Co. rolls back reopening, forces some businesses to close or pivot outdoors
2 Black educators say they were discriminated against in layoffs
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Show More
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow
Sites fire burns 1,000 acres in Nor Cal, threatens 12 structures
More TOP STORIES News