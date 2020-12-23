localish

Boxing for Bullies gives young people a fighting chance at life

HOUSTON, Texas -- A neighborhood boxing program in Houston's Fourth Ward is working to knock out bullying and build kids' confidence.

LaFrance Burns and his wife, Bianca, first started Boxing for Bullies as a way for young people to channel their frustrations and learn some important life lessons.

Burns first started the program after seeing a video of his younger cousin being bullied and attacked at school. But the workouts aren't about punching - they're about improving self-esteem and preventing bullying, suicides, and violence in the community.

"We're therapy, we're boxing therapy," said Bianca Burns. "That's our whole mission, is to allow people to let their frustration, anxiety and depression out. Anything that's pent up inside of them, let it out, so that we can fill them back up with greatness."

To check out the program, visit Instagram.com/BoxingForBullies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpumpedhoustonworkoutbullyingboxingktrkneighborhoodlocalish
LOCALISH
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Happy Place: A joy-filled drive-thru experience
Teen artist gains recognition from Kamala Harris
Zen out with this California spa's cedar enzyme bath
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
Nationwide nursing shortage hits CA, Bay Area hospitals
LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays in Bay Area
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Show More
SF Chinatown merchants demand help amid another major closure
COVID-19 updates: New pop-up testing site in SF's Mission District
Berkeley tailor shop sews up some inspiration for Pixar's 'Soul'
Warriors donate groceries to dozens of families in need
SF mayor calls Padilla nomination 'a real blow'
More TOP STORIES News