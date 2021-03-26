plus life

Plus Life Episode 1: Live Your Best Life

LOS ANGELES -- In this episode, we're traveling from L.A. to London with a stop in Philadelphia to get some incredible tips in the kitchen from Chef Ted Torres, plus we talk with fitness instructor and single father, Marvin Telp about some easy and accessible at-home workouts, and stay tuned for a very special interview with Erasure's Andrew Bell, who talks about living with HIV and about the band's first new album in 2 years.

Join host Karl Schmid for all of this and so much more on this episode of Plus Life.

Click here to watch more episodes of Plus Life!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshivlgbtqfitnesslgbtq prideworkoutcookingcelebrity cheflocalishplus life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd begins: LIVE
Protesters demand justice for Black man killed by Danville PD
Rallies held across the Bay Area to stop AAPI hate, violence
Container ship in Suez Canal set free, authorities say
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
COVID-19 updates: CA to expand vaccine eligibility later this week
Curry recalls Burger King days as he stars in new commercials
Show More
Football returns to Oakland high schools after long delay
San Francisco's Ocean Beach turned into massive art canvas
Nice weather draws crowds to SF as city's COVID cases decline
Pop-up vaccine site comes to SF's Treasure Island
Biden administration working on system to prove vaccination
More TOP STORIES News