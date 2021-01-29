localish

Every bike deserves a second chance

SEABROOK, Texas -- Slow Twitch Niche is a small bike shop in the heart of Seabrook, TX. Owner, Jeff Currier says the shop focuses on bicycle repairs and not new sales. However, the community initiative to help those in need is the reason everyone stops by. What started as an effort to get someone a bike years ago - turned into a community effort to provide bicycles to as many people as possible who are in need. Those who have a bike and no longer need it, drop it off at the shop to donate. Currier and his volunteers work to recondition the bikes, getting them up and running with safety in mind. If someone needs a bike, they will receive one at no cost. On average, Slow Twitch Niche gives away 200+ bicycles each year. In many cases, if a child outgrows theirs, they will bring it in the shop to donate. In turn, Currier will provide that child with a larger bike at no cost. If you have a bike that you would like to donate or need one for a child, reach out through their Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/slowtwitchniche
