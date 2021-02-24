be localish los angeles

Keep an eye out, there's a Mandalorian skating the streets of Los Angeles

BURBANK, Calif. -- When the pandemic first started, Tim Brehmer needed a hobby to keep him entertained while quarantining at home. Inspired by the Star Wars franchise, he made his own Stormtrooper outfit and took it to the streets to greet people.

"And then I saw the show, The Mandalorian, and I was like, that's the one that's gonna make people laugh the most," Brehmer said.

It takes Brehmer about 10 minutes to transform into his Mandalorian alter-ego, Mando the Manchild. The armor is custom cut and made out of cosplay foam to mimic best guard steel.

"The reactions are just priceless," Brehmer said of the people who see him riding 30 miles per hour through traffic on his skateboard.

One young boy was lucky enough to catch the Mandalorian riding past his outdoor birthday party just in time for Mando to light the candles on the boys cake with his built-in flamethrower.

Brehmer's goal is to make people happy. He said, "No matter what you do, the sun is gonna rise and the sun is gonna set. You might as well enjoy the stuff in between because life's too short."

Social Media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
TikTok
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angelescaliforniakabcentertainmentstar warscommunityfeel goodlocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
New drive-in lets you enjoy first run feature movies from the safety of your car
From skater to chef, new passion leads to popular taqueria
Black-owned bookstore celebrates Black authors
Creative studio gives voice to protesters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Mateo Co. gyms, restaurants reopen indoors
Bay Area couple finds $25K in stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
UCSF doctors detect shocking increase of CA variant cases in study
Damaging wind gusts possible across Bay Area
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Biden to sign executive order aimed at securing US supply chains
COVID-19 updates: Sharks game postponed after player placed in COVID protocol
Show More
DNA links 5 East Bay coyote attacks
Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores
Young Bay Area man projects COVID deaths better than experts
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Federal judge says California can enforce net neutrality law
More TOP STORIES News