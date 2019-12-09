Meet the retired Houston firefighter making the most creative donuts in town

Pena's Donuts and Diner is one of two restaurants Raymond Pena, a retired Houston firefighter, owns in the Houston-area. But his love of donuts started as a kid, when his mom would bring home boxes of treats from her own donut shop.

In this "Bite Size," see why Pena was at the forefront of creative donuts, the challenges he faced in balancing his firefighting career with his donut career and the reason his father is the driving force behind his newest location, which combines donuts and food!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13 plus pearlandfooddonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
BART police cracking down on fare evaders at Embarcadero Station
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Show More
Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
More TOP STORIES News