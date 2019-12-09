share your holidays

How to Plan an Amazing Holiday Trip to Disney

It's time for the biggest holiday party of the year. This holiday season at Disney is like never before: star-studded performances, merry entertainment and much more. Check out what's in store and be sure to mark your calendars! Follow, On the Red Carpet's, Karl Schmid as he gets the inside tea on what's must see at Disneyland during this holiday season! Which may include watching "A Christmas Fantasy Parade" in the Disneyland Park or checking out the brand new show "Mickey's Happy Holiday's"! Make sure you stop by the park this holiday to check out all the fun new attractions and try all the holiday eats!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimparadeholidayshare your holidaysdisneydisneylandlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
BART police cracking down on fare evaders at Embarcadero Station
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Show More
Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
More TOP STORIES News