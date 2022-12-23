Bay Area home nicknamed 'Disney House' for its special holiday display

The Vistalli family's love for Disney has now grown into something the whole neighborhood loves to see every year.

An Antioch family shows their passion for Disney during the holidays by decorating their house extensively with festive lights and character cutouts.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- For 20 years now, the Vistalli family has decorated their home for holidays in a special way. They go all out with a special Disney theme.

"It didn't start off this big," said Gary Vistalli, who is the mastermind behind the creation. "It just sort of evolved and every year - I add something to it. So every year a few more lights go up, or a new character shows up."

The home now has 30,000 lights and over 30 cutouts of Disney characters. They range from Mickey and Minnie, to a variety of princesses. The home is certainly popular with dozens of cars driving by to see it. Why Disney? The family says it's their passion.

"I fell in love with it as a kid," Gary Vistalli said. "I knew that when I got my own house that someday I would start sharing my love for Disney."

His love for Disney is now grown into something his neighborhood loves to see. However, this year is different for the family. Gary's wife Kristen is now battling breast cancer. Despite the struggles the family goes through, they say they weren't going to let that stop them from putting up the display.

"People are like oh you're still going to do it?" Kristen Vistalli said. "I am like, yes we are still going to do it, because I still want to give back because that is part of me, and that is how I feel connected to the community."

VIDEO: Vallejo Christmas house shines for last time after 23 years honoring late daughter

She says it gives her strength while she battles cancer. Each person that drives by, is one they say gets a big smile on their face. Every time that happens, the family also gets joy from it. In recent years, they started a toy drive with the Antioch Police Department. They say people will drive by and donate money that will help families in need.

"Being able to add to that enjoyment by presenting something for the families, is just wonderful," Gary Vistalli said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live