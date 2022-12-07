Vallejo Christmas house shines for last time after 23 years honoring late daughter

"I had to make it bright enough that she could see it from heaven."

After 23 years, the owners of the spectacular Christmas house in Vallejo that lit up in honor of their late daughter, are shutting off their lights.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Just as the sun sets into the sky every night in December, a Christmas spectacular comes alive in Vallejo.

For the past 23 years, Bob Taylor and his wife Linda have been decorating their home with all of the joys of the holiday season.

"That first year we started decorating, we didn't have very much stuff but the next year, it got bigger and brighter, and every year after that is bigger and brighter, bigger and brighter," said Bob.

The entire project is estimated to be about one million lights and takes three months to set up - with most of the cost coming out of the Taylors' own pocket.

It features everything from carousels to ferris wheels and sometimes even a visit from Santa himself.

Coming out to the house, you can't help but be blown away by some of these amazing decorations. But one thing you might not know is that there's a deeper meaning behind it all.

"My daughter was scared to death to fly. And she finally got the nerve up to fly, and she was flying from San Francisco to Little Rock, Arkansas. And they were landing in a storm and the plane crashed," Bob said.

Bob's daughter, Debra, died that day back in 1999.

And he says, this project helped save him from the sadness her passing caused.

"I tell everybody I had to make it bright enough that she could see it from heaven," said Bob.

Over the years, as the Taylors' Christmas display has grown, so too has the affection it's gotten from the community.

"Even if it's raining, you will see them with umbrellas walking," said Linda.

"When you see those little kids running and smiling and seeing Santa Claus and everything, it makes it all worth while," said Bob.

But now with the Taylors both in their 80s, they say decorating has become too much.

Meaning, to the disappointment of many, this year will be the last year of their display.

"It's sad because this is part of Vallejo, part of our tradition of being here," said Carla Espanol, who came out to see the lights with her son.

Now, the Taylors say they will be selling all their decorations.

