Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some

Many visit to see the famous Xmas trees that line the park, each one decorated by a specific person or group for a special cause.

The 33rd annual Christmas in the Park opened in San Jose and officials say they're expecting over one million people to walk through the gates.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in San Jose.

On Friday night, one of the South Bay's biggest holiday traditions, Christmas in the Park, officially opened for 2022.

LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area

"This is my favorite part of the holiday season. I've been coming here for as long as I can remember," said Reynol Sanchez.

Everything from lights to food to rides were packed into Cesar Chavez Park, as well as many kids wanting to tell Santa what they want under the tree this year.

"Getting a kitten because our mom promised us one," said Aliyah Carabajal.

MORE: San Franciscans making it a tradition to buy Christmas trees on Thanksgiving

With her cousin, Alexander Salas, adding, "Pokemon cards...1,000."

This year will be the 33rd annual Christmas in the Park and officials say they're expecting over one million people to walk through the gates.

Many of those who come out do so to see the famous Christmas trees that line the park.

Each one is decorated by a specific person or group for a special cause.

One was done by San Jose native, Cecilia Acosta, to remember her late parents.

VIDEO: Furby, Tickle Me Elmo and Hatchimals: The must-have holiday toys of yesteryear

"It's an honor. It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree. People pass by and they look at the pictures, they look at the sign and it's nice. It's nice to kind of share that," she said.

But no matter what reason you may visit, officials say there's something for everyone.

"It's open and accessible to everybody. I mean it really represents the best of San Jose. We have people from every neighborhood in the city come down and get in the holiday spirit," said San Jose Mayor-Elect Matt Mahan.

Creating a sense of holiday spirit for the community, year after year.

"Family is everything. Family, friends, and just be good to one another because this world needs goodness," Acosta said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live