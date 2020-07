WATCH LIVE TODAY: San Francisco Mayor Breed to give COVID-19 update as reopening put on hold

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is set to give an update on the city's response to the coronavirus as cases increase in the city, prompting a pause on plans to reopen businesses.You can check back here or on our Facebook page at 11 a.m. to watch the update from Mayor Breed and other city health officials.In her first on-camera interview since testing negative for COVID-19, San Francisco Breed said she was livid to find out someone with the virus had "deliberately" put her health and others in jeopardy by attending a public event this week.The mayor spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze Friday afternoon on "Getting Answers," covering her brush with the virus, San Francisco's path to reopening and the city's COVID-19 testing capacity.Breed reiterated the responsibility that lies with San Francisco residents during the pandemic. "Let's face the facts - we are living in COVID for the next year to 18 months. So we need to make adjustments in order to protect one another," Breed said.The San Francisco Zoo reopened Monday morning. Monday's phase of reopening San Francisco was supposed to include indoor dining and outdoor bars, but that remains on hold.The city also announced Friday that nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses will be in the next group considered for reopening.In terms of San Francisco's testing capacity, Breed said the city is still working to increase the number of COVID-19 testing sites