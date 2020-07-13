Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: San Francisco Mayor Breed to give COVID-19 update as reopening put on hold

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is set to give an update on the city's response to the coronavirus as cases increase in the city, prompting a pause on plans to reopen businesses.

RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event

You can check back here or on our Facebook page at 11 a.m. to watch the update from Mayor Breed and other city health officials.

In her first on-camera interview since testing negative for COVID-19, San Francisco Breed said she was livid to find out someone with the virus had "deliberately" put her health and others in jeopardy by attending a public event this week.

The mayor spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze Friday afternoon on "Getting Answers," covering her brush with the virus, San Francisco's path to reopening and the city's COVID-19 testing capacity.

RELATED: Mayor London Breed says outdoor bars, indoor restaurant reopening delayed indefinitely

Breed reiterated the responsibility that lies with San Francisco residents during the pandemic. "Let's face the facts - we are living in COVID for the next year to 18 months. So we need to make adjustments in order to protect one another," Breed said.

The San Francisco Zoo reopened Monday morning. Monday's phase of reopening San Francisco was supposed to include indoor dining and outdoor bars, but that remains on hold.

The city also announced Friday that nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses will be in the next group considered for reopening.

In terms of San Francisco's testing capacity, Breed said the city is still working to increase the number of COVID-19 testing sites.

RELATED: Here's where the COVID-19 crisis is getting worse in the Bay Area, according to new data


App users, for a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan francisco city hallcoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslondon breedsan francisco board of supervisorspandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SF delays reopening outdoor bars, indoor restaurants
SF Zoo allowed to reopen next week, officials announce
SF mayor tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
COVID-19 updates: Sonoma Co. added to watch list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Dr. Fauci set to discuss COVID-19 crisis during Stanford event
COVID-19 updates: Sonoma Co. added to watch list
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Santa Clara Co. nail, hair salons among businesses to reopen Monday under strict guidelines
Show More
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Hundreds join peaceful BLM march in Martinez
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
SF tech CEO reportedly resigns after video captures racist rant in CA restaurant
More TOP STORIES News