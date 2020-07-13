WATCH LIVE TODAY: San Francisco Mayor Breed to give COVID-19 update as reopening put on hold

RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event
You can check back here or on our Facebook page at 11 a.m. to watch the update from Mayor Breed and other city health officials.
In her first on-camera interview since testing negative for COVID-19, San Francisco Breed said she was livid to find out someone with the virus had "deliberately" put her health and others in jeopardy by attending a public event this week.
The mayor spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze Friday afternoon on "Getting Answers," covering her brush with the virus, San Francisco's path to reopening and the city's COVID-19 testing capacity.
RELATED: Mayor London Breed says outdoor bars, indoor restaurant reopening delayed indefinitely
Breed reiterated the responsibility that lies with San Francisco residents during the pandemic. "Let's face the facts - we are living in COVID for the next year to 18 months. So we need to make adjustments in order to protect one another," Breed said.
The San Francisco Zoo reopened Monday morning. Monday's phase of reopening San Francisco was supposed to include indoor dining and outdoor bars, but that remains on hold.
The city also announced Friday that nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses will be in the next group considered for reopening.
In terms of San Francisco's testing capacity, Breed said the city is still working to increase the number of COVID-19 testing sites.
RELATED: Here's where the COVID-19 crisis is getting worse in the Bay Area, according to new data
App users, for a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US