Los Gatos woman accused of hosting underage sex parties arraigned in San Jose

According to court documents, O'Connor - also known as Shannon Bruga - would use social media to entice teens to drink at her home and engage in sexual acts sometimes not consensual.
"There is nothing cool about letting children drive drunk," said Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "There is nothing cool about children getting so drunk they vomit on alcohol you provided in your home."
RELATED: 'Pure con artist': South Bay mom accused in teen sex parties extradited from Idaho
In the arraignment, a judge denied her attorney's request to postpone the case. The attorney claimed they did not have enough time to read the complaint against her. In court documents, O'Connor hosted gatherings with teens for over a year. She would provide alcohol, condoms and private rooms for teens to engage in sexual acts. The documents listed that sometimes teens would get physically harmed.
"One of the crimes we charged her with involves committing the crime for sexual gratification," Rosen said in regards to a motive. "We can certainly say sexual gratification is one of the motives in this case."
Her next court date is set for December 17. She is expected to enter a plea. In court, a judge accepted requests for 15 minors to be left alone from O'Connor. She is currently being held in Santa Clara County jail without bond.