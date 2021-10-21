Los Gatos woman accused of hosting underage sex parties arraigned in San Jose

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman accused of hosting teen sex parties arraigned in SJ

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Shannon O'Connor of Los Gatos made her first appearance in a Santa Clara court Wednesday as she has been charged with 39 counts of different acts against minors. She was extradited from Idaho earlier this week.

According to court documents, O'Connor - also known as Shannon Bruga - would use social media to entice teens to drink at her home and engage in sexual acts sometimes not consensual.

"There is nothing cool about letting children drive drunk," said Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "There is nothing cool about children getting so drunk they vomit on alcohol you provided in your home."

RELATED: 'Pure con artist': South Bay mom accused in teen sex parties extradited from Idaho
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Gatos mom accused of throwing secret drunken sex parties for teenagers is back in the Bay Area. She arrived at the San Jose airport Tuesday.



In the arraignment, a judge denied her attorney's request to postpone the case. The attorney claimed they did not have enough time to read the complaint against her. In court documents, O'Connor hosted gatherings with teens for over a year. She would provide alcohol, condoms and private rooms for teens to engage in sexual acts. The documents listed that sometimes teens would get physically harmed.

"One of the crimes we charged her with involves committing the crime for sexual gratification," Rosen said in regards to a motive. "We can certainly say sexual gratification is one of the motives in this case."

Her next court date is set for December 17. She is expected to enter a plea. In court, a judge accepted requests for 15 minors to be left alone from O'Connor. She is currently being held in Santa Clara County jail without bond.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joselos gatoschild abusearrestsex assaultpartysex crimeteenteenagerssex abusechild endangerment
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Friends defend retired OPD captain after 'horrifying' shootout
Retired OPD captain shot 6 times during robbery attempt
Bay Area company creates cheapest, fastest COVID test on market
Bay Area storms to grow in strength, soak region into next week
Clogged storm drains cause North Bay flooding
Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie, FBI says
Alameda County Fair ready to make changes amidst weekend rain
Show More
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed 1, injured 1 on movie set
CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna, J&J vaccines
No code violations found at Chase Center after death, injuries
Sheriff: Family died from hyperthermia, possible dehydration on trail
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News