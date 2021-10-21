Los Gatos woman accused of hosting underage sex parties arraigned in San Jose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11145909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Gatos mom accused of throwing secret drunken sex parties for teenagers is back in the Bay Area. She arrived at the San Jose airport Tuesday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Shannon O'Connor of Los Gatos made her first appearance in a Santa Clara court Wednesday as she has been charged with 39 counts of different acts against minors. She was extradited from Idaho earlier this week.According to court documents, O'Connor - also known as Shannon Bruga - would use social media to entice teens to drink at her home and engage in sexual acts sometimes not consensual."There is nothing cool about letting children drive drunk," said Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "There is nothing cool about children getting so drunk they vomit on alcohol you provided in your home."In the arraignment, a judge denied her attorney's request to postpone the case. The attorney claimed they did not have enough time to read the complaint against her. In court documents, O'Connor hosted gatherings with teens for over a year. She would provide alcohol, condoms and private rooms for teens to engage in sexual acts. The documents listed that sometimes teens would get physically harmed."One of the crimes we charged her with involves committing the crime for sexual gratification," Rosen said in regards to a motive. "We can certainly say sexual gratification is one of the motives in this case."Her next court date is set for December 17. She is expected to enter a plea. In court, a judge accepted requests for 15 minors to be left alone from O'Connor. She is currently being held in Santa Clara County jail without bond.