Flight MH370 was a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board when it vanished shortly after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014

Texas-based company claims to have new evidence in search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370

There is new hope in the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines flight that vanished 10 years ago.

The Texas-based company, Ocean Infinity, claims to have scientific evidence of the plane's final resting place at the bottom of the ocean and is proposing an all-new no-find, no-fee search.

"I am very, very confident that the government of Malaysia and cabinet will approve such proposal," said Anthony Loke, Malaysia's transport minister.

Multiple countries helped in the search for months, with Malaysia's government eventually declaring the plane's disappearance as an accident with no survivors.

Relatives of those onboard, mostly Chinese nationals, were left with no closure.

"One day, there will be someone that will come forward and tell us what is really going on, the truth. That is all we want, we are longing for that until that day," said Intan Maizura Othaman, the wife of a steward on board Flight MH370.

Malaysia's transportation minister says he's invited Ocean Infinity to share its new evidence and has promised that, if it's credible, he'll push to greenlight a new search.

Jacquita Gomes is hopeful. She lost her husband, Patrick, who was a crewmember on the doomed flight.

I'm on top of the world," Gomes said. "It is what we wanted to hear and we hoped for that a very long time."