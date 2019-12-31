Man critically injured trying to stop thief from stealing laptop at Starbucks in Oakland

Witnesses say Laptop theft in Montclair village results in man hitting head, perhaps fatally as he was struck by getaway vehicle. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/3WP6ysVlbU — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) December 31, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was critically injured after trying to stop a crook from stealing his laptop at a Starbucks in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood, according to authorities.Officers responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mountain Blvd near Montclair Village.According to police, the victim ran out of Starbucks and after the suspect. That's when witnesses say the man was dragged by the getaway car as he hung onto the door handle.Officers say the victim hit his head and was taken to the hospital.Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Oakland P.D. at 510-238-3455.