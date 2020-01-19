Man dies after Tesla crashes, bursts into flames in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after officers say a speeding Tesla crashed and bust into flames in Pleasanton Saturday night.Police say one man was killed in the incident. His identity has not been released.The crash was reported around 6 pm at the intersection of West Las Positas Boulevard and Hacienda Drive.The Tesla was driving southbound, lost control at the intersection, and ran into a sign at an apartment complex, police said.It was the only car involved and no one else was injured, according to the preliminary investigation.When officers arrived, the car was on fire. They say the car took out a traffic signal before ultimately crashing to the sign.The intersection is closed and is not expected to open before 1 am.