Worker rescued after electrocuted by power line in SJ, authorities say

SAN JOSE -- Two painting contractors were taken to a hospital after one of them came into contact with a high-voltage transmission line in San Jose on Friday morning, city fire officials said.

The two men were in a boom lift about 40 feet above the ground near Zanker Road and Vilaggio Street shortly before 11 a.m. when the helmet of one of the workers hit the power line, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Both men survived but emergency responders were delayed in rescuing them while PG &E made sure none of the power lines there were still producing any power and no other equipment had an electrical charge, Battalion Chief Mark Thomas said.

The men were eventually rescued by 3 p.m. and taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. The worker who made contact with the power line had burns to the upper portion of his body, according to Thomas.

San Jose fire spokesperson Jake Pisani said the men were contractors for San Jose-based C &A Painting. No one from the company was immediately available for comment.

Thomas says PG &E guidance is for any work crews to stay at least 30 feet away from high-voltage power lines and "we weren't sure what happened there" with the crew that made contact with the line Friday.

He said the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating since a workplace injury occurred.

