Man found dead in vehicle after shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported just after midnight.It happened on the 1200 block of McGinness Avenue, which was closed until around 8 a.m. due to the investigation.Witnesses say the victim crashed his gold Toyota Camry onto a sidewalk and then hit a tree, after allegedly being shot."I heard some shots, like four shots. And then I woke up and I ran to my restroom, to look outside (the window) because I was scared," says Gina Duran, who lives a few house down from the site of the shooting.San Jose police say an officer was patrolling the area when he reported shots being fired. Once on scene, he found a man in the car, with at least one gunshot wound. Police say the victim died on scene."I just heard a man's voice yell out right after the shots. But I didn't come out running because I was too scared," says Duran.She says she couldn't make out what the man was screaming, but she thinks he may have been a possible suspect, who drove away."This is scary. It's really scary, because we don't know what happened," explains Marricon Regata.Retaga, who lives two doors down from the scene, told police that she didn't know the victim or recognize his car.She says this is safe neighborhood, but admits she is fearful of possible retaliation on her street.Police haven't released any information about the victim. No arrests have been made.