Man just released from prison stabs 17-year-old to death allegedly over rap music: police

PEORIA, Arizona -- Police in Peoria, Arizona, are investigating a murder involving a 17-year-old and a man who was just released from prison.
Police said Elijah Alamin was inside a Circle K store Thursday just before 2 a.m. when 27-year-old Michael Adams came up behind him and slit his throat, allegedly over rap music.
Elijah was found outside the store, lying face down by the fuel pumps, KPHO reports.
According to court documents, Adams stabbed Elijah on the right side of his neck, then took off.
Elijah was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Adams was captured and allegedly told investigators that he heard Elijah was listening to "rap music in this parking lot."
Adams yelled at detectives and told them that "rap music made him feel unsafe because in the past, he was attacked by people who listened to that music genre," according to court documents.
He also told investigators that he "needed to be proactive than reactive and protect himself and the community from the victim."
Adams had just been released from prison two days before Elijah's stabbing.
Adams' attorney told a judge during a court appearance that Adams has a history of mental illness but that the Arizona Department of Corrections released him with no medication and without a ride to get to a mental health facility.
"They released him to the streets with no holdover meds, no way to care for himself," Jacie Cotterell said.
Cotterell believes that Adams should be treated for his illness, rather than sentenced to prison.
Friends said that Elijah loved listening to rap music and said that it gave him a sense of purpose.
Elijah's high school released a statement about his death:
"We were saddened to hear the heartbreaking news about Elijah. On behalf of the district and Apollo High School, we extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."
Meanwhile, Adams' bond has been set at $1 million.
