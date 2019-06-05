unidentified person

Man with disabilities found at Berkeley bus stop identified, reunited with family

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified man with disabilities found on a bus in Berkeley has been identified and reunited with his family in San Francisco.



The man was contacted at about 5:20 a.m. near Shattuck Avenue and Allston Way, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The man was unable to talk because of a severe disability and had no identification on him. He also had an injury to his right arm.

The man had a BART ticket on him that originated in Richmond on Monday morning and showed that he left the BART system at the West Oakland station at about 10:10 a.m. the same day.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
