Man with disabilities found at Berkeley bus stop identified, reunited with family

Good News! We have identified this young man and will reunite him with his family in SF. Thank you to everyone who helped. @SFPD https://t.co/Ro3XIqFttT— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 5, 2019
The man was contacted at about 5:20 a.m. near Shattuck Avenue and Allston Way, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.
The man was unable to talk because of a severe disability and had no identification on him. He also had an injury to his right arm.
The man had a BART ticket on him that originated in Richmond on Monday morning and showed that he left the BART system at the West Oakland station at about 10:10 a.m. the same day.
Bay City News contributed to this report.