SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --Video circulating on social media shows a man catch fire after being tased outside of a Philadelphia restaurant.
Pat Tackney, a witness to the incident, says he saw the man being tased outside of Jim's Steaks at 4th and South streets.
The video shows two security guards from Jim's use a stun gun on the man before his leg catches fire.
Philadelphia Police say they were not notified of any situation outside of Jim's.
Jim's has not commented on the incident.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps