Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 2, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Video circulating on social media shows a man catch fire after being tased outside of a Philadelphia restaurant.

Pat Tackney, a witness to the incident, says he saw the man being tased outside of Jim's Steaks at 4th and South streets.

The video shows two security guards from Jim's use a stun gun on the man before his leg catches fire.

Philadelphia Police say they were not notified of any situation outside of Jim's.

Jim's has not commented on the incident.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstaserfire
Top Stories
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
VIDEO: Time out the Bay Area rain storm
Strong storm hits Bay Area with heavy rain, gusty wind
North Bay officials close Park and Ride, open emergency weather shelters
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy with a chance of thunderstorms
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Stormy weather impacts flights in and out of SFO
Show More
Nancy Pelosi calls on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to 'do the right thing'
Va. Governor Northam says he is not in racist photo, will not resign, Democrat claims
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
Warriors seek payback against Lakers
Thousands of golf balls found off California Coast
More News