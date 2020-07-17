Salesforce CEO says masks are like seatbelts, if you don't wear one you should be fined

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6064306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is joining other business leaders in telling Americans we should all be wearing masks.But he's taking it a step further."At some point the government has to step in and say, yes, you have to wear a mask and if you're not wearing a mask you're going to get fined," said Benioff. "Just like if you're not wearing a seatbelt, you get a fine. There's no difference."Benioff is putting his money where his mask is.He and CNBC host Jim Cramer are joining forces to sponsor a competition to develop the next generation of surgical-grade consumer face masks.It's being organized by the nonprofit X-Prize Foundation.The winner gets a million dollars.