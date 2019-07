12:33 pm .... the 9-1-1 lines @MarinSheriff have been repaired and service has been restored. Use 911 for all emergencies. Please retweet pic.twitter.com/tf3I64wCJ5 — Central Marin Police (@centralmarinpa) May 5, 2019

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County Sheriff's Office has restored its 911 system after technical issues.Dispatchers were receiving calls, but there was a slight delay.Service has now been completely restored and residents and call 911 for emergencies.