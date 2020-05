Former Bay Area meteorologist Roberta Gonzales releases new children's book, 'Marina, the Fish with Teal Lips'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fun and whimsical new children's book that portrays the life of author and former meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is now available."Marina, the Fish with Teal Lips" is a story about a fish that has many ties to Roberta's life and the meaning behind it is heartwarming. Roberta speaks with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron and Reggie Aqui about her inspiration to write the book and bring Marina to life.