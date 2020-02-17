Society

Former Bay Area meteorologist Roberta Gonzales releases new children's book, 'Marina, the Fish with Teal Lips'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fun and whimsical new children's book that portrays the life of author and former meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is now available.

"Marina, the Fish with Teal Lips" is a story about a fish that has many ties to Roberta's life and the meaning behind it is heartwarming. Roberta speaks with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron and Reggie Aqui about her inspiration to write the book and bring Marina to life.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscochildreneducationbooksreading
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News