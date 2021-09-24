EXCLUSIVE: Marc Benioff talks Dreamforce, relocating Texas employees in wake of abortion law

Dreamforce usually draws 170,000 attendees but, this year, that number was slashed to just 1,000 in order to create a safe environment. Everyone else was able to attend virtually.
Those who attended in-person this week were required to take three COVID tests in the days before the conference and to provide proof of vaccination before they were allowed admittance. Ten people who tested positive were not allowed to attend.
Dan had to be tested several times as well before he was allowed into the event, which was held entirely outside of the Moscone Center for the safety of everyone there.
Benioff also talked about his decision to relocate any Texas Salesforce employees who are upset about the new abortion law in the Lone Star state.
"If somebody's calling me and saying, 'hey I'm being oppressed or discriminated against with this crazy law,' or whatever it is, then I'm like, 'hey where would you rather live?" Benioff explained, continuing that he wants them to stay with Salesforce,
He says he's already had plenty of takers and the company is working to ensure all of its employees are living in an environment where they feel safe.