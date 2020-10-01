SF Mayor London Breed to give update on city's plans for upcoming election

Plans include a new voting center outside city hall. She will be joined by State Senator Scott Wiener and Department of Elections Director John Arntz.
So many have given so much to ensure we all have the right to vote, so let’s do our part by voting this November. To make sure everyone has a safe & accessible place to cast their ballot, we created an outdoor Voting Center at City Hall & are adapting neighborhood polling places. pic.twitter.com/cv8jtfhJhU— London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 1, 2020