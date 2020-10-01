Politics

SF Mayor London Breed to give update on city's plans for upcoming election

San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed will announce plans to ensure a safe and accessible election on November 3.

Plans include a new voting center outside city hall. She will be joined by State Senator Scott Wiener and Department of Elections Director John Arntz.

