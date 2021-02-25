'There will be consequences': SF mayor has stark warning for criminals amid string of violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a rash of violent crime in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed Wednesday said the city's law enforcement agencies have a new plan to improve communication about repeat offenders.

She had a strong message for criminals.

"When you come to San Francisco with the expectation to harm somebody here in this city, there will be consequences. So really don't come to our city with all that bulls**t because we're not having it."

The changes would include police notifying the District Attorney when a person is repeatedly arrested, and closer monitoring of repeat offenders.

Mayor Breed also announced the city would be getting $1.5 million over the next three years to prevent gun violence.

This announcement follows several high-profile crimes, including a New Year's Eve crash that left two pedestrians dead South of Market.

The accused driver was a parolee who police say was speeding away from another crime in a stolen car.

A hot-prowl burglary suspect in San Francisco not only confesses to his crimes on camera to his victim, but coupled with new data from the city, highlights the way District Attorney Chesa Boudin is handling repeat offender cases.

