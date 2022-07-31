  • Watch Now

McKinney Fire in California-Oregon border explodes to 30,000 acres, evacuations ordered

21 minutes ago
Less than 20 hours after it started, the McKinney Fire is already the second largest wildfire of the season in California following the Oak Fire.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another wildfire burning in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County.

Less than 20 hours after it started, the McKinney Fire is already the second largest wildfire of the season in California following the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

There's no official word yet on the number of structures lost to the flames, but video shows burning rubble.

Several communities are under evacuation orders.

RELATED: Bay Area fire crews head to Mariposa County to help battle wildfires near Yosemite

Crews say the fire grew significantly overnight. It's now at around 30,000 acres, nearly 47 square miles.

One firefighter talked about the conditions they're facing.

"Really erratic winds from the start of the incident all the way up until now," said Kelsey Lofdah with the U.S. Forest Service. "It's still pretty breezy for this time of the morning. Pretty extreme fire behavior throughout the entire shift."

The fire has shut down Highway 96 from the community of Hamburg to Interstate 5.

The Pacific Coast Trail that goes from Mexico to Canada has been closed in a section because of this fire.

Kathryn Dybdahl is a hiker from San Francisco who sent us these photos from Etna, California. She says she is stranded with a group of around 100 hikers trying to get a ride to Oregon. For more information on possibly helping her or others, visit here.

We will have more updates on this developing story on ABC7 News at 11 p.m.

