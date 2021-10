Santa Rosa family questions 'confusing' COVID-19 test site results

EMBED >More News Videos As the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the Bay Area - so is the demand for COVID testing.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple Santa Rosa residents are raising concerns over a COVID test site that's providing "inconsistent" COVID-19 results After a three-hour wait and three types of COVID tests later at the Medivolve test site in Santa Rosa, Kendra Neese got the results she wasn't expecting"Each time came back with a different result," said Kendra Neese and added, "The whole thing seemed off to me."When her husband Jacob Medina received his test results, he noticed a pattern which also meant their vacation plans were over. The couple screenshotted their test results from the Medivolve website and shared them with us."It came back positive and then it said positive negative. I said well that is kind of weird," said Medina.Their family quarantined for 10 days, but now they want answers and are questioning the accuracy of these tests."We re-tested a week later at a different site and came back negative," said Neese.Medina said he noticed Medivolve workers writing their names on a napkin."They were putting a napkin with all our information on it with a sticky note attached to a vial that they snapped off after the swab," said Medina.According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, Californians Department of Public Health is investigating two Medivolve COVID test sites in Sonoma County.Regarding the CDPH investigation Medivolve responded:Sonoma County does not have a direct agreement with Medivolve.According to the Press Democrat, the county has not received test results through their system from this company since May.In a statement, Medivolve apologized to any disappointed customers and responded:Neese said the PCR test she took August 13 is still "pending."Medivolve responded to this: "As to why Medivolve performs three COVID test at a time they explained: