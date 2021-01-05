lottery

Lottery fever kicks back up after pandemic lull, jackpots at new highs

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have hit their largest amounts since the pandemic outbreak, creating brisk sales at Bay Area stores.

"I'm happy! I'm busy," Jeet Singh said Tuesday morning at Fremont's Kwik and Convenient Liquor Market, where he works as a sales clerk.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $432 million and Powerball is $410 million.

RELATED: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M

California Lottery officials say this is good to see, after watching sales dip during the pandemic.

"During the first months of the pandemic, lottery sales were down and fewer Californians were buying tickets. But over the past several months we are returning to pre-pandemic sales, we are returning to normal," said Jorge DeLaCruz, a spokesperson for the California Lottery.

The dip in sales does impact funding for California schools, but DeLaCruz says not by much.

"Lottery supplemental funding only accounts for 1% of the state's educational budget," he said.

Some shoppers who bought tickets on Tuesday said their ticket buying habits definitely changed during the pandemic.
"Slowed down a little bit because it's hard times. But the jackpot is big so, take a chance," said Wic Song as he bought tickets Tuesday.

These jackpots seem to be luring people back in.

RELATED: Lucky winner! Lottery ticket worth $18 million sold in San Jose
EMBED More News Videos

2020 is looking a bit brighter for someone in San Jose this weekend.



"I've been noticing its' been going up and up that's another reason why I am here today," said Danny Olson of Fremont.

Lottery officials are happy to see it, they just encourage financial caution among the excitement.

"Of course we are very happy and happy to see people play responsibly," DeLaCruz said, as he encouraged playing within your budget.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfremontpowerballcoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemicmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
NC teacher who was laid off after 20 years wins $250,000 in lottery
Lucky winner! Lottery ticket worth $18 million sold in San Jose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenosha prosecutors: Officers won't be charged in Jacob Blake case
Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
2 more storms in Bay Area weather forecast this week
Woman who lost 9 family members to COVID questions vaccine rollout
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
SJ City Council to vote on naming street after Barack Obama
Show More
Grammy Awards postponed until March due to COVID-19
Did you meet Alex Trebek on Jeopardy? We would like to hear your memories
Security guard bikes miles to return lost wallet
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Here's who has received the COVID-19 vaccine in SF so far
More TOP STORIES News