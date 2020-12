Lucky winner! Lottery ticket worth $18 million sold in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- 2020 is looking a bit brighter for someone in San Jose this weekend.A winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $18 million was sold at Café Paradise in San Jose, according to the California Lottery. The winning numbers are 4, 6, 16, 19, 32 with a mega number of 2.Another winning ticket matching five numbers was bought in Vallejo.The SuperLotto Plus drawing happens twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays