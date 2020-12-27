Personal Finance

Lucky winner! Lottery ticket worth $18 million sold in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- 2020 is looking a bit brighter for someone in San Jose this weekend.

A winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $18 million was sold at Café Paradise in San Jose, according to the California Lottery.

RELATED: Hospital workers become millionaires after winning $6 million in the lottery

The winning numbers are 4, 6, 16, 19, 32 with a mega number of 2.

Another winning ticket matching five numbers was bought in Vallejo.

The SuperLotto Plus drawing happens twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan josemoneylottery
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials search for new coronavirus variant in CA
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Shoppers look for after Xmas sales despite warnings to stay home
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles south of Gilroy
Beverly Hills restaurant planning secret New Year's dinner
Man missing after swimming in East Bay, police say
Japan closes borders to block spread of new COVID-19 variant
Show More
Moon ring lights up Bay Area skies
COVID-19 patient receives double transplant at Stanford
Pedestrian killed after hit and run in San Jose, police say
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
More TOP STORIES News