Bay Area experts share advice on talking to children and teens about mental health, suicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Even though we're closing in on a return to school the isolation is hitting children especially hard. We've learned that in the past two weeks, two different middle school students in Marin County died by suicide.While researchers have yet to link these to the pandemic, it is clear that parents and caregivers are grappling with ways to help their kids through these difficult times.ABC7 News reached out to doctors helping families daily with mental health issues. We asked them to share their best advice on how to have a conversation about this challenging topic.Honesty is really important. You know, we think that our children don't know about it, but they actually do. So having age-appropriate conversations, encouraging open expression of feelings. I think people think denying it and pretending that it doesn't happen is really not very helpful. We just need to be upfront and say, "let's talk about what happened, it's okay to share your emotions."I think the number one thing that I try to convey is being open to hearing what your teens are going through, even if that's really hard to hear.I think there's a spectrum of age-appropriate terms. So, I wouldn't use depression if it's probably somebody who's young. I would say: "How are you feeling? Are you feeling sad? Do you feel like crying sometimes, you want to feel like you're alone?" Obviously, if it's maybe a teenager, I think being more direct about thinking about suicidal thoughts, because they have the language already. And if people are not ready, when they say "I don't want to talk about it," don't close the door. Maybe say, if you just don't want to talk about it, then it's okay. But, I care about you. And I really want you to be open and feel like you can talk to me about these issues.It can be our knee-jerk reaction to respond with "Oh, don't say that, don't be sad." And we actually want to do the opposite. We want to send the message that I'm really happy that you're talking about this with me, and you're not alone in this.Notice a change in behavior. So, if your child is pretty vocal, you know, talks a lot, and then you start noticing that they start becoming more silent.Three signs that you might want to reach out for extra help for your teen :I think just leaving the door open and letting them know it's okay, if you don't want to talk to me about this right now, I want you to know, you can come to me at any time.One nice way that parents can begin the conversation is by modeling how they're feeling. And it's okay as a parent to say, I feel really stressed today.It's really important that we as adult caregivers, really remain open, and also knowledgeable about resources. Because when that door is open, and your child is willing to talk, it would be good to be armed with information, right? Because the worst thing you can say is, "oh, I don't have that."