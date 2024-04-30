Two people are hospitalized in serious condition.

At least 55 people treated after Metro train crashes with USC bus in Southern California

LOS ANGELES -- At least 55 people had to be evaluated and treated Tuesday after a Metro train with passengers on board crashed with a University of Southern California bus in Southern California on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before noon in the Exposition Park area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition while 16 were sent in "fair" condition, according to LAFD. At least 37 people were treated and released on scene.

According to a statement from Metro, a USC shuttle bus crossed into the path of a southbound Metro E Line train at Watt Way and Exposition Boulevard.

"Metro offers its sympathies to those injured during this accident," said the agency in the statement.

AIR7 HD with our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, was over the scene where there were several first responders. The front portion of the bus appeared to have significant damage.

Exposition Boulevard was closed in both directions between Figueroa and Bill Robertson Lane. Metro said it's currently single tracking between 23rd St. Station and Vermont Station until further notice.