Crime & Safety

Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud

LOS ANGELES -- U.S. prosecutors have charged Trump critic and attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles said Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York.

Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy says the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump faces federal charges in New York and California.

In New York, he was accused of threatening to use his ability to get publicity to harm Nike. Prosecutors say he demanded that the apparel company give him $10 million.

Prosecutors in California planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday.

Avenatti represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement to speak about her alleged affair with Trump.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyarrestu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain through Thursday
Anonymous threat prompts increased security at Serra High in San Mateo
Man shot in Walnut Creek, suspect remains at-large
Pittsburg principal allegedly shot by wife dies from injuries
Show More
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
Novato woman describes chaotic scene aboard disabled cruise ship in Norway
Breaking the Ice: Chasing Peace on the Korean Peninsula
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
More TOP STORIES News