Incredible timelapse video captures Northern Lights over California during solar storm

Timelapse video from photographer Brian Fulda captures the Northern Lights as they dazzled stargazers over Blue Canyon, California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Northern Lights dazzled stargazers across parts of Northern California in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Incredible timelapse video captured by California photographer Brian Fulda shows the night sky above Blue Canyon during the celestial spectacle.

Fulda shoots celestial events across the country and jumped on the opportunity to capture the rare moment, publishing the video on his Instagram page, absorbingphotons.

Photographer Brian Fulda drove to Blue Canyon, Calif. with his wife, Jenna, to capture the Northern Lights. Brian Fulda/@absorbingphotons

If you missed it, there's another chance of seeing the Northern Lights through Sunday morning as the geomagnetic storm continues, NOAA says.