Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host and Pro Football Hall of Famer, tests positive for COVID-19

Pro Football Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining.

"We know you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He is at home quarantining," anchor Robin Roberts said to open Thursday's 'GMA.'

Robin Roberts confirms that fellow "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan tested positive for COVID-19.



Anchor George Stephanopoulos said Strahan is grateful for all those who have reached out and given their well wishes.

"He is also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly," Stephanopoulos said.

Stephanopoulos said everyone working at 'GMA,' on and off camera, has been cleared by Disney to be at the studio after contact tracing following CDC guidelines.

Roberts said she has been texting with Strahan who said his dog Enzo has been keeping him nice and warm.

Strahan, who also provides analysis on the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show, appeared remotely during last Sunday's NFC championship game. Strahan, though, also did remote appearances during much of the season for the network's Thursday night games to not conflict with his "GMA" schedule.
The 49-year-old Strahan has been absent from the ABC morning show all week and it remains uncertain when he will be on again.

He has been a part of "Good Morning America" since 2016 and has been a fixture on Fox's NFL coverage since retiring after the New York Giants won the third of their four Super Bowl titles during the 2007 season.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
