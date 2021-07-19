human smuggling

105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas

LAREDO, Texas -- State troopers found 105 migrants in the back of a semi-truck during a traffic stop in south Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Monday in the border city of Laredo. In a photo posted by investigators, the group is seen packed inside the back of the truck.



The driver of the truck is now being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed more than 1,000 DPS troopers and National Guard members to the border as part of Operation Lone Star - an initiative he first announced in March aimed at beefing up security at the border.

The governor later expanded those efforts to also tackle human trafficking at the border, including a plan for DPS troopers and Texas Rangers to interview unaccompanied minors that cross the border to identify potential human trafficking victims.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasborder wallgreg abbottborder patrolhuman smugglingpoliticsabbottsafetymexicoimmigration reformtexas politicssheltercrisis at the borderchildrentexas newsstate politicsu.s. & worldimmigrationborder crisis
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN SMUGGLING
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
3 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News