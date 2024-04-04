  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Texas National Guard soldier arrested, charged with human smuggling, DPS confirms

KGO logo
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Texas National Guard soldier accused of human smuggling, DPS says
A Texas National Guard soldier, 26-year-old Savion Johnson, was charged with human smuggling and evading arrest near the U.S.-Mexico border, DPS says.

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas -- A Texas National Guard soldier was arrested after being accused of human smuggling, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement to ABC News.

On Sunday, Savion Johnson was arrested in Brackettville, Texas, on charges of evading arrest, smuggling of persons, and unlawful carry of a weapon, according to DPS.

Authorities haven't yet released the details leading up to the 31-year-old's arrest.

A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Office called Johnson a "traitor and criminal" if the allegations are proven true.

"If the allegations are true, the accused is a traitor and criminal," Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement. "We have zero tolerance for Texans who violate laws that directly contradict the mission we are seeking to achieve. The accused's illegal smuggling may subject him to a mandatory minimum prison sentence of at least 10 years. He deserves more."

SEE MORE: US-Mexico border sees decrease in migrant arrests in March, Border Patrol reports

Fewer migrant people were arrested coming over the U.S.-Mexico border in March than in the months before, according to newly released numbers from the Border Patrol.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW