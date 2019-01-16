Flowers have been left at scene of downed tree in Mill Valley where 52 year old pedestrian Darren Malvin was killed by a car while investigating the tree & fallen power line, according to CHP. pic.twitter.com/WO5VmuT0Q1 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 18, 2019

Family and neighbors are mourning the loss of a North Bay Man who was killed during last night's powerful storm.Authorities say he was trying to escape a falling tree near Laverne and North Ferndale avenues when he was struck by a car, driven by a neighbor.CHP says 52-year-old Darren Malvin was standing in the roadway with several neighbors during Wednesday's storm, after a tree limb fell bringing power lines down with it.Malvin and his neighbors were waiting for emergency responders to arrive when they heard a tree crack and pop.Everyone ran for cover as the driver accelerated, striking Malvin, who died later at the hospital.CHP says this appears to be a tragic accident.The driver cooperated and drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the incident.It's still unclear if she will face charges.Several friends and neighbors tell ABC7 News that by all accounts Malvin was a great guy and good neighbor and friend.Friends and relatives say Malvin was the founder and CEO of American Solar based in Sausalito.Malvin's brother says he was building his dream home not far from where the accident happened.