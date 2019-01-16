Man killed by falling tree in Oakland

In Oakland, A man died after a tree fell on top of him alongside I-580.Highway patrol officers believe he lived on an embankment, next to Westbound I-580 near MacArthur Boulevard and Ardley Avenue.His friends found him around 5:30 p.m."They bring him food about once a week. They came to see him and that's when they realized the tree was lodged on top of him. They called 911," California Highway Patrol officer Eli Davis said.Caltrans owns the area where the man died, so it's in charge of finding out what caused the tree to fall.The Alameda County Coroner is working to identify the man.