Man suspected of killing woman in Milpitas found dead in Merced County, police say

Press Release: October 10, 2020 Homicide Investigation. Detectives have identified Kevin James Gitmed as the suspect in the homicide. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please call 9-1-1. #MilpitasPDhttps://t.co/vtG9o4iQXA pic.twitter.com/7bW24oBNe0 — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) October 12, 2020

MILPITAS, Calif. -- A suspect sought for a fatal shooting in Milpitas last Saturday was found dead inside a hotel room in Merced County on Wednesday, according to police.Kevin Gitmed, 35, of Gilroy, was sought in connection with the killing of Causandra Inocencio, a 40-year-old San Jose woman who was found after officers responded at 10:16 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the first block of Ranch Drive, police said.Milpitas police on Monday identified Gitmed as the suspect in the shooting and asked for the public's help in finding him.On Wednesday evening, investigators located him at the hotel in Merced County and made announcements ordering that he exit his room, according to police.After receiving no response, authorities entered the room and found Gitmed dead inside. His death is being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff's Office.Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 586-2500.