MISSING CHILDREN

Missing 8-year-old Hanford girl found safe, mom taken into custody

(KFSN-TV)

HANFORD, Calif. --
Kings County Sheriff's officials said a missing 8-year-old girl from Hanford was found safe Tuesday and her mom has been taken into custody.


Earlier in the day, investigators arrested a man that claimed to be her dad at the Pinedale Walmart, where officials said he was caught shoplifting at the store.

Police said the girl and her mother were waiting in a car and they sped off.

Officials said Eva Sanchez had been missing since Monday morning when the man in custody took her from a Hanford home.

Kings County Sheriff's officials said the man is not her biological father.
Related Topics:
missing childrencaliforniapolicemissing girlHanford
