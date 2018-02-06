Missing 8-year-old Hanford girl found safe, mom taken into custody

BREAKING: Eva Sanchez has been found safe, according to Kings County Sheriff's Office. Her mom, Felicia Flores has been arrested. More info to come at 2pm. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/O7yjCl9J9g — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) February 6, 2018

Kings County Sheriff's officials said a missing 8-year-old girl from Hanford was found safe Tuesday and her mom has been taken into custody.Earlier in the day, investigators arrested a man that claimed to be her dad at the Pinedale Walmart, where officials said he was caught shoplifting at the store.Police said the girl and her mother were waiting in a car and they sped off.Officials said Eva Sanchez had been missing since Monday morning when the man in custody took her from a Hanford home.Kings County Sheriff's officials said the man is not her biological father.