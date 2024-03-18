Reward now $40K in case of Elijah Vue, missing toddler last seen over 3 weeks ago in Wisconsin

TWO RIVERS, Wis. -- A 3-year-old in Wisconsin has now been missing for over three weeks.

People in Twin Rivers gathered Saturday to honor Elijah Vue, who was reported missing Feb. 20.

Volunteers across Wisconsin and beyond are still searching for clues, but said they need even more help.

"We still need volunteers. We still need areas searched. We still need help. No matter, if you can't search on the ground, you can help online. We need everybody. We need bodies everywhere searching for Elijah, to get Elijah home, to find evidence, or anything, to just bring him home," Jordan Dillon said.

There is currently a $40,000 reward for anyone who has information on the case, WGBA reported.

"When someone is in need of help, you don't just get someone to help. Instead, you get the whole community. That's Two Rivers. That's who we are. That's what we represent. And that's our love for one another," Adam Wachowski said.

Both Katrina Baur, 31, the boy's mother, and Jesse Vang, 39, Baur's boyfriend, were charged with felony child neglect about a week after his disappearance.

Vue was last seen while he was being watched by Vang, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manitowoc County. Vang told police he noticed Elijah was gone when he woke up from a nap at his home and the child wasn't there, according to the complaint.

Police in Two Rivers asked the public to share camera footage of a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and ending with "0," according to the police department.

Authorities are currently in possession of the vehicle and "Jesse Vang and Katrina Baur are not owners of the vehicle," according to a news release from the police.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the toddler, who has been described as having dark blond hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a long-sleeve dark shirt, red and green dinosaur shoes and possibly carrying a red and white plaid blanket.

CNN contributed to this report.