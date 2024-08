Newark police find missing 11-year-old San Francisco boy

SAN FRANCISCO -- An at-risk 11-year-old San Francisco boy missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found by Newark police.

LeMichael Humphrey has been reunited with his family, police said Friday morning.

He went missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Stanyan Street. He was considered at-risk, not only for his young age, but because he has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, according to police. He also recently tested positive for COVID-19.