Search underway for skier missing from Truckee's Northstar Resort

Family members on Facebook have identified him as 43-year-old Rory Angelotta.
They say he set out Christmas morning during white-out conditions.
Angelotta is said to be an experienced back-country skier.
According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Angelotta's ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift around 11:30 a.m. There was no other activity registered to his pass since that time.
The sheriff's office says an emergency ping on his phone last showed a short call made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off. His vehicle was also reportedly found parked in the Northstar parking lot.
The Placer County Sheriff says teams spent all of Sunday looking but have not yet found him.
If anyone has spoken with or seen Angelotta between Christmas Day and today, please contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at (530) 886-5375.
