The family of Danielle Friedland is asking for the public's help in finding her after she did not board her plane from Houston back to California.

Family searching for Bay Area mother who went missing after being discharged from TX clinic

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Bay Area family is asking for the public's help in locating a young mother who disappeared in Houston.

Danielle Friedland, 36, is from Piedmont and was receiving mental healthcare in Houston.

"Dani has been going through an unexpected but ongoing mental health issue for several months now, and we just love and support her," her husband, Jordan Friedland, told our sister station KTRK in Houston on Sunday.

He said the treatment had been going so well that his wife was set to fly home on Wednesday, where she would continue care and reunite with their two and 5-year-old just in time for Thanksgiving. However, she never boarded her plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Piedmont police believe Danielle Friedland may have left the Bush airport in a taxi with a small amount of cash.

The family tells KTRK they believe she is in Downtown Houston, specifically the Trinity Park area.

Loved ones across the United States have flown in to help search for her.

"Our kids miss her more than anything in the world. She's the most amazing mom in the world and the world is a better place with her and being a mom, friend, and community member," Jordan said.

Anyone with any information regarding Daniella Friedland's whereabouts can contact one of the tip lines listed below.

You can contact the Friedland family at 832-378-8798 or the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.