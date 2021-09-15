BART

BART community service officers find missing San Francisco boy on train

EMBED <>More Videos

BART officers find missing San Francisco boy on train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A missing 12-year old has been found safe after spending the night away from his family.

The boy walked away from a middle school on Church Street yesterday morning.

Police were urgently trying to find him because of his age and a medical condition.

Wednesday morning, BART community service officers spotted him riding a train.



ABC7 was at the 16th Street BART station as the boy was reunited with his family.

They recently moved from San Francisco from the East Coast.

The San Francisco Police Department tweeted a photo of the child Tuesday night, saying he was last seen near 450 Church Street in San Francisco. He had last been seen in a dark hoodie and dark pants and was also carrying a backpack.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscomissing boybart
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
BART settles Seahawks train seat color debate
Person dies on BART tracks in Richmond, station reopened
Woman killed in SF BART dragging was tethered to dog in train
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News