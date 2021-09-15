BART community service officers find missing San Francisco boy on train

Thank you BART community service officers Lazaneo and Averiett for finding this missing youth this morning at our station and helping reunite him safely with his family. Our staff were keeping an eye out when they saw there was a missing youth in the area. https://t.co/1B9YI1aYnf pic.twitter.com/9lz3OqIWBc — SFBART (@SFBART) September 15, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A missing 12-year old has been found safe after spending the night away from his family.The boy walked away from a middle school on Church Street yesterday morning.Police were urgently trying to find him because of his age and a medical condition.Wednesday morning, BART community service officers spotted him riding a train.ABC7 was at the 16th Street BART station as the boy was reunited with his family.They recently moved from San Francisco from the East Coast.The San Francisco Police Department tweeted a photo of the child Tuesday night, saying he was last seen near 450 Church Street in San Francisco. He had last been seen in a dark hoodie and dark pants and was also carrying a backpack.