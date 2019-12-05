Mom slams car into Antioch barber after son's haircut, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police are searching for a woman who they say slammed her car into a barber because she was upset with her son's haircut.Police say it all began when Ruby Delgadillo started causing a scene outside a barbershop on A Street yesterday. The barber tried to get her license plate number, that's when police say Delgadillo got into her car and drove at the barber. The vehicle sent him flying through the shop's glass storefront. Police say Delgadillo took off in a blue Prius.The 63-year old barber is in the hospital with major leg injuries.Police are asking anyone with information about Delgadillo to call them.