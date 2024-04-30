Moms honored through new SF mural ahead of Mother's Day: Here's how it was made

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Mother's Day less than two weeks away, San Francisco artist Alice Lee wanted to give a new kind of tribute to her own mom.

"This is a mural that I painted, dedicated to my mom," Lee said. "It's me saying thank you, and I love you to my mom for Mother's Day."

Nestled into the corner of Leavenworth and North Point near San Francisco's famous Fisherman's Warf sits a new mural.

It's part of a Mother's Day campaign involving artists across four major U.S. cities.

Lee says the two characters in her piece represent her and her mom.

"The mom is showing the daughter character all of the stars in the sky and that's kind of how my mom has shown me love, is just by showing me the magic that's out there in the world, not telling me what to do, but giving me the opportunities that I have today," she said.

And we've seen her work before.

Back in 2022, Lee partnered with ABC7 and National Geographic to create another mural at Haight and Divisidero in San Francisco for Earth Day.

While that was done freehand, this mural is a much different story.

Lee was commissioned to paint this by the crafting company Cricut and even used their tools to make stencils.

"It was actually really nice to be able to use their machines and cut out these for the crisp lines," she said.

A thank you letter to her mom, she was even able to show her in person over the weekend as an early Mother's Day treat.

And she hopes it's a message others in the community and tourists can relate to.

"I think being a mom is so hard, it's so hard, a lot of parts of society sort of take for granted or underrate the unique challenges of being a mom," she said. "Moms are powerful, moms are like superheroes."

