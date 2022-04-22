Society

New SF mural unveiled as part of 'Nat Geo Planet Possible' highlighting restorative power of nature

New SF mural highlights restorative power of nature

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- April is Earth Month. To celebrate, National Geographic partnered with ABC Owned Television Stations in four cities across the country, including ABC7 right here in the Bay Area.

Local artist Alice Lee painted a mural on the corner of Haight and Divisadero streets in San Francisco.

The mural is part of a "Nat Geo Planet Possible" public art project that highlights the restorative power of nature.

This week we have been talking to many who were involved with this project including the muralist herself and the Director of National Geographic Digital Archive, Ashley Thomas, who helped select the image that inspired the beautiful mural.

Download the mural coloring sheet here.

You can see both of those interviews in the videos below.

VIDEO: National Geographic explains new public art project in SF
Director of National Geographic Digital Archive Ashley Thomas explains how a new public art project brought a mural to Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.



VIDEO: Muralist explains where she got her inspiration for Nat Geo project
